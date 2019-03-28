Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Position Cut by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 496,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,086 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.74% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $54,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,621.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,939.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $439,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 123.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $267.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. BTIG Research set a $190.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $200.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.17. 2,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 8.21. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $176.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.22% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $8,464,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David T. Howton sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,089,950 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

