Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) Holdings Cut by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,041,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 174,391 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $85,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 864,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,896,000 after acquiring an additional 103,155 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $504,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,553,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,424,000 after buying an additional 1,478,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 267,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SBH stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $18.45. 25,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,468. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $23.61. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $989.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.83 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 96.26% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

SBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $18.00 price objective on Sally Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $79,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,269.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $50,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,758.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

