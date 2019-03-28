salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Shares Bought by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 93,507 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,622,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $10,285,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 656 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $104,087.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,287.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,325 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $716,532.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,142 shares of company stock valued at $66,426,471 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.82.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,462. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $166.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.40.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

