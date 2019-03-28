Salem Media Group Inc (SALM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.12 Million

Brokerages expect that Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) will post $61.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Salem Media Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.24 million. Salem Media Group posted sales of $63.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Salem Media Group will report full-year sales of $254.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $254.10 million to $254.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Salem Media Group.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.50 million. Salem Media Group had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SALM shares. Noble Financial raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SALM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,882. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 million, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Salem Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 288.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Salem Media Group by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Salem Media Group by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Salem Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salem Media Group by 205.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 262,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 176,374 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

