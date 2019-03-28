Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 5,859 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Alibaba Group by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Alibaba Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Alibaba Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.19. 1,631,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,657,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $455.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.31. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $129.77 and a fifty-two week high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $10.83. The business had revenue of $117.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.52 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $196.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.07.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

