Safety Income & Growth Inc (SAFE) Major Shareholder Purchases $146,074.50 in Stock

Safety Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.43 per share, with a total value of $146,074.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Istar Inc. bought 7,700 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $159,313.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Istar Inc. bought 8,400 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $167,580.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Istar Inc. bought 7,225 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $140,309.50.

On Thursday, March 7th, Istar Inc. bought 7,941 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $153,896.58.

On Monday, March 4th, Istar Inc. bought 8,180 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $156,483.40.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,489 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $145,436.38.

On Thursday, February 21st, Istar Inc. acquired 7,509 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $145,299.15.

On Monday, December 31st, Istar Inc. acquired 14,534 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $277,018.04.

On Thursday, December 27th, Istar Inc. acquired 21,300 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $404,487.00.

SAFE opened at $21.01 on Thursday. Safety Income & Growth Inc has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.86 million, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.13.

Safety Income & Growth (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Safety Income & Growth had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Safety Income & Growth Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Safety Income & Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its stake in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Safety Income & Growth in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Income & Growth in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safety Income & Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Safety Income & Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Safety Income & Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

About Safety Income & Growth

Safety, Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) is the first publicly traded company focused on ground leases. The Company seeks to provide real estate owners with better, lower cost capital through its modern ground lease structure, while delivering safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

