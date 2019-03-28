SAF-HOLLAND (SFQ) PT Set at €11.00 by HSBC

SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) has been given a €11.00 ($12.79) target price by research analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SFQ. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAF-HOLLAND presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.31 ($17.80).

SFQ stock opened at €10.03 ($11.66) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.31 million and a P/E ratio of 10.93. SAF-HOLLAND has a fifty-two week low of €9.62 ($11.19) and a fifty-two week high of €17.41 ($20.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles worldwide. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, and Neway brands. The company also provides coupling devices and spare parts.

