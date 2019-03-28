SAF-HOLLAND (SFQ) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) received a €9.00 ($10.47) target price from Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.76 ($18.32).

ETR:SFQ opened at €9.86 ($11.46) on Tuesday. SAF-HOLLAND has a 12 month low of €9.62 ($11.19) and a 12 month high of €17.41 ($20.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.29. The company has a market cap of $447.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles worldwide. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, and Neway brands. The company also provides coupling devices and spare parts.

