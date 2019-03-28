SAF-HOLLAND (SFQ) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SFQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €15.76 ($18.32).

SAF-HOLLAND stock opened at €9.86 ($11.46) on Monday. SAF-HOLLAND has a twelve month low of €9.62 ($11.19) and a twelve month high of €17.41 ($20.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.29, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $447.36 million and a PE ratio of 10.74.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles worldwide. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, and Neway brands. The company also provides coupling devices and spare parts.

