BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,542.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. alerts:

On Friday, March 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,738 shares of BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $280,999.90.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 577 shares of BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $7,622.17.

On Friday, March 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,397 shares of BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $152,605.83.

NYSE:MNE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492. BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $13.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) by 153.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/saba-capital-management-l-p-buys-3432-shares-of-blackrock-muni-new-york-intr-dur-fnd-mne-stock.html.

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Muni NY Intermediate Duration Fund.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.