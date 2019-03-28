RUS DIV/ETF (RDV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

RUS DIV/ETF (ASX:RDV) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.633 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is a positive change from RUS DIV/ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.34.

Shares of ASX RDV opened at A$28.64 ($20.31) on Thursday.

