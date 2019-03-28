Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RUBY opened at $18.40 on Thursday. Rubius Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 25.78, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

RUBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $760,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria.

