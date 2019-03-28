RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 632.50 ($8.26).

A number of research firms have issued reports on RSA. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 21st.

RSA stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 502.20 ($6.56). 1,782,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,000. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29. RSA Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 490.40 ($6.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 683.40 ($8.93).

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported GBX 34.10 ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 37.40 ($0.49) by GBX (3.30) (($0.04)). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RSA Insurance Group will post 4943.00023014924 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.70 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from RSA Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.30. RSA Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.85%.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

