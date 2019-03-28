RPM International (RPM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 4th. Analysts expect RPM International to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. RPM International has set its Q3 2019 guidance at $0.10-0.12 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.15). RPM International had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect RPM International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RPM opened at $57.18 on Thursday. RPM International has a twelve month low of $46.36 and a twelve month high of $68.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of RPM International in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Vertical Research downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

