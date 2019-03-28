Royal Bank of Canada Raises Microsoft (MSFT) Price Target to $130.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to $130.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.70.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $116.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $905.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $87.51 and a 12-month high of $120.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.42%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $28,354,070.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,854 shares in the company, valued at $185,183,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 7,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.76, for a total transaction of $814,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,667 shares of company stock worth $35,657,016 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Microsoft by 9,587.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 169,992,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 168,237,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $7,728,792,000. Lunia Capital LP increased its position in Microsoft by 9,650.2% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 17,036,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861,809 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 254,905,697 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,890,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,660,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 577,877,949 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,091,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.