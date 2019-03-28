Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (DBK) a €7.50 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DBK has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €7.80 ($9.07) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. HSBC set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €7.94 ($9.24).

Shares of DBK opened at €7.51 ($8.74) on Monday. Deutsche Bank has a twelve month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a twelve month high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

