Robert W. Baird Raises Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Price Target to $288.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $288.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.09.

Shares of TMO opened at $268.85 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $199.85 and a one year high of $271.94. The company has a market cap of $107.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory J. Herrema sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $867,801.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,927 shares of company stock worth $9,388,124. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,887.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

