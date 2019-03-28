Robert W. Baird Downgrades WABCO (WBC) to Neutral

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WBC. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price objective on WABCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered WABCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, December 17th. Vertical Research lowered WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WABCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WABCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.47.

WABCO stock traded down $14.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,851,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,403. WABCO has a 1-year low of $98.90 and a 1-year high of $146.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.01.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. WABCO had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $911.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WABCO will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

WABCO declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 1,145 shares of WABCO stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.93, for a total transaction of $138,464.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,747.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBC. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of WABCO by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 440,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,955,000 after acquiring an additional 105,692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WABCO by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,161,000 after acquiring an additional 434,552 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of WABCO by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 20,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WABCO by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,372,000 after acquiring an additional 28,869 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WABCO by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,439,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $405,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,521 shares during the period.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

