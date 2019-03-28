Robert W. Baird Boosts Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Price Target to $185.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Buckingham Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $22.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,581,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.51. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $164.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 847,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $115,640,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,913.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 1,379,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $199,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,914,928 shares of company stock valued at $414,622,960. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,137 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the design, distribution, and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize athletic wear for female youth.

