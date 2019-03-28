Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 41,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

In related news, COO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $4,962,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 352,476 shares in the company, valued at $23,323,336.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International stock opened at $63.23 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $79.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. Nomura cut their target price on Robert Half International to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Robert Half International to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/robert-half-international-inc-rhi-shares-sold-by-metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny.html.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.