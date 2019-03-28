Rice Partnership LLC Grows Stake in Visa Inc (V)

Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.04.
NYSE V opened at $154.22 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $116.03 and a 12 month high of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00.
Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 50.61% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
