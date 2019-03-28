Rhumbline Advisers Has $224,000 Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,034,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after buying an additional 28,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,909,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after buying an additional 207,672 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,754,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after buying an additional 31,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,353,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after buying an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,353,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after buying an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.37.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/rhumbline-advisers-has-224000-position-in-commercial-vehicle-group-inc-cvgi.html.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.