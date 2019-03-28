Reviewing Sothebys (BID) & Zillow Group (ZG)

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Sothebys alerts:

This table compares Sothebys and Zillow Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sothebys $1.04 billion 1.70 $108.63 million $2.48 15.31 Zillow Group $1.33 billion 5.32 -$119.86 million ($0.26) -133.46

Sothebys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sothebys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Sothebys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sothebys and Zillow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sothebys 0 3 1 0 2.25 Zillow Group 3 10 6 0 2.16

Sothebys currently has a consensus price target of $44.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.76%. Zillow Group has a consensus price target of $45.31, indicating a potential upside of 30.58%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Sothebys.

Profitability

This table compares Sothebys and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sothebys 10.49% 24.67% 5.08% Zillow Group -8.99% -1.63% -1.30%

Risk & Volatility

Sothebys has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sothebys beats Zillow Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sothebys

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process. It is also involved in the sale of artworks; and operation of an auction house for investment-quality automobiles. The Finance segment offers art-related financing services, such as term loans secured by artworks that are not intended for sale. The company is also involved in the retail wine operations; licensing Sotheby's International Realty and related trademarks; and licensing its Sotheby's brand name for use in connection with the art auction business in Australia, and art education services in the United States and the United Kingdom. Sotheby's was founded in 1744 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, Mortgage Lenders of America, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and Out East. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Sothebys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sothebys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.