Reviewing Shore Bancshares (SHBI) & MBT Financial (MBTF)

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) and MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MBT Financial has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. MBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Shore Bancshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and MBT Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of MBT Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of MBT Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Shore Bancshares and MBT Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shore Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 MBT Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Shore Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.64%. MBT Financial has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.11%. Given Shore Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than MBT Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shore Bancshares and MBT Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Bancshares $87.00 million 2.20 $25.00 million N/A N/A MBT Financial $61.83 million 3.79 $17.70 million N/A N/A

Shore Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than MBT Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Shore Bancshares and MBT Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Bancshares 28.73% 14.54% 1.72% MBT Financial 28.62% 15.29% 1.40%

Summary

Shore Bancshares beats MBT Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Insurance Products and Services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit, as well as commercial mortgages, and equipment and operating loans; and loans to consumers comprising mortgage, home equity, automobile, marine, installment, and other secured and unsecured personal lines of credit. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; merchant credit card clearing services; telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. Further, the company provides non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; trust, asset management, and financial planning services; and insurance products and services to businesses and consumers, including property and casualty, life, marine, individual health, and long term care insurance, as well as pension and profit sharing plans, and retirement plans. It operates 21 full service branches, 23 ATMs, 2 loan production offices in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Caroline County, Talbot County, and Dorchester County in Maryland; Kent County, Delaware; and Accomack County, Virginia. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

MBT Financial Company Profile

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans. The company also provides safe deposit facilities, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and Internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit, and investment management services. It operates through a network of 20 full service branches in Monroe and Wayne counties, Michigan; and provides wealth management services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Monroe, Michigan.

