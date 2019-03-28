Reviewing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) and MacroGenics (MGNX)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and MacroGenics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals $6.71 billion 6.56 $2.44 billion $19.80 20.35 MacroGenics $60.12 million 15.13 -$171.45 million ($4.19) -4.45

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than MacroGenics. MacroGenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of MacroGenics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of MacroGenics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and MacroGenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 36.43% 29.77% 21.61% MacroGenics -285.18% -63.22% -48.97%

Risk & Volatility

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MacroGenics has a beta of 3.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and MacroGenics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 1 12 6 1 2.35 MacroGenics 0 3 8 0 2.73

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $410.13, suggesting a potential upside of 1.80%. MacroGenics has a consensus price target of $33.20, suggesting a potential upside of 78.02%. Given MacroGenics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MacroGenics is more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals beats MacroGenics on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion. It also provides Dupixent injection to treat atopic dermatitis in adults, and asthma in adults and adolescents; Praluent injection for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in adults; and Kevzara solution for subcutaneous injection for treating rheumatoid arthritis in adults. In addition, the company offers Libtayo injection to treat metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; ARCALYST injection for cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome; and ZALTRAP injection for intravenous infusion to treat metastatic colorectal cancer. Further, it is developing various product candidates for treating patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Sanofi, Bayer, Teva, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, and others. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, and autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company's advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It is also developing Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1); MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; MGD019, a preclinical DART molecule designed to recognize the immune checkpoints PD-1 and cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 (CTLA-4); and Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets B7-H3. In addition, the company develops MGD009, a DART molecule recognizes B7-H3 and CD3; MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets the envelope protein of human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells and CD3-expressing T cells. It has strategic collaborations with Incyte Corporation; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. The company also has a translational research agreement with NanoString Technologies, Inc. for the identification and development of biomarkers for MGD013 program. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

