Reviewing Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) and Barings BDC (BBDC)

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Diamond Hill Investment Group has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barings BDC has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Barings BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Diamond Hill Investment Group does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and Barings BDC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group $145.63 million 3.34 $47.38 million N/A N/A Barings BDC $80.22 million 6.33 -$114.28 million N/A N/A

Diamond Hill Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Barings BDC.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and Barings BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group 32.53% 23.78% 15.28% Barings BDC -142.45% -0.01% N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.1% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Barings BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Barings BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Diamond Hill Investment Group and Barings BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Barings BDC 0 0 4 0 3.00

Barings BDC has a consensus target price of $11.20, suggesting a potential upside of 13.05%. Given Barings BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Barings BDC is more favorable than Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Summary

Barings BDC beats Diamond Hill Investment Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent. It offers investment advisory services to third-party financial intermediaries comprising independent registered investment advisors, brokers, financial planners, and wealth advisers; and fund administration services primarily to mutual funds, institutional accounts, and private investment funds. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others. It primarily invests in companies located throughout the United States, with an emphasis on the Southeast and Midatlantic. The firm makes equity investments between $1 million and $25 million and debt investments between $5 million and $30 million per transaction, in companies having annual revenues between $20 million and $200 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $35 million and can also co-invest. It typically makes investments between $5 million and $35 million. It primarily invests in senior subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. The firm also invests in senior debt securities secured by first lien security interests in portfolio companies. Triangle Capital Corporation was incorporated on October 10, 2006 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

