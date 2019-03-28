Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 2,600 Shares of Rogers Co. (ROG)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV owned approximately 0.10% of Rogers worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROG. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 402,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,878,000 after purchasing an additional 190,848 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Rogers from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Shares of ROG stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.17. The company had a trading volume of 23,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,351. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $163.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 2.09.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.40. Rogers had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $222.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce D. Hoechner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc J. Beulque sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $593,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,032 shares of company stock worth $3,416,630. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

