Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $682,000 Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 796,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,116,000 after buying an additional 63,478 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,532,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after purchasing an additional 169,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Stephens raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 26,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $685,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.09. 190,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,191,736. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

