Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 248.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,141,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 372,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,310,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Sandell Asset Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Edward Jones raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Mastercard from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $226.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.66.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $4,044,273.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,234.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 8,658 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total value of $1,993,158.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,386.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,355 shares of company stock worth $19,954,604. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $232.52 on Thursday. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $167.94 and a one year high of $237.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $238.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Mastercard Inc (MA)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/resources-investment-advisors-inc-boosts-position-in-mastercard-inc-ma.html.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.