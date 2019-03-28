ResMed Inc. (RMD) Stake Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $24,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in ResMed by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 36,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $756,551.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,933 shares in the company, valued at $33,321,128.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total value of $276,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,435,297. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,205 shares of company stock valued at $7,980,737 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $101.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.64 and a 12 month high of $118.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.77 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on RMD. Deutsche Bank lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

