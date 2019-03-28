Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the business services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th.

Republic Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Republic Services has a dividend payout ratio of 49.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Republic Services to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

NYSE:RSG opened at $80.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $77.73 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.59.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $218,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,302.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $437,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,250. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

