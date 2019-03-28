Repligen Co. (RGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. CL King raised shares of Repligen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Get Repligen alerts:

In related news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,220.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 14,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $867,616.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,855,032. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Repligen by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,923,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,577,000 after buying an additional 868,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,923,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,577,000 after buying an additional 868,093 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 733,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,674,000 after buying an additional 543,443 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Repligen by 471.7% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 612,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,281,000 after buying an additional 505,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,558,000 after buying an additional 361,598 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGEN opened at $57.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.09. Repligen has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $70.50.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.