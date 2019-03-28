Renos Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (RNS)

Renos (CURRENCY:RNS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Renos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Renos has traded 91.3% higher against the dollar. Renos has a market cap of $14,958.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Renos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00001331 BTC.

AllSafe (SAFE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Renos Coin Profile

Renos (RNS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. Renos’ total supply is 33,356,077 coins. Renos’ official website is renoscoin.com . Renos’ official Twitter account is @RenosCoin

Buying and Selling Renos

Renos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Renos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Renos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Renos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

