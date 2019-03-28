Relx PLC (RELX) Holdings Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,243 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Relx were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 111.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

RELX stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. Relx PLC has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2278 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.32%.

RELX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals.

