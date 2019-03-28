Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $409.80.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $466.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $440.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $734,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total transaction of $54,041,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 68 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 77 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $404.83. The company had a trading volume of 388,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,275. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $281.89 and a 52-week high of $442.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.74. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

