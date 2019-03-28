Redfin Target of Unusually High Options Trading (RDFN)

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,357 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,405% compared to the typical daily volume of 356 put options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RDFN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $20.50 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Redfin to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman purchased 25,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,405.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,014,973 shares in the company, valued at $39,412,871.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $85,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,101.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,850 shares of company stock worth $1,098,188. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Redfin by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,210 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,820,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Redfin by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -42.12 and a beta of 0.92. Redfin has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a current ratio of 10.74.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.15 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

