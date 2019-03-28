Redfin Corp (RDFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDFN. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Compass Point increased their price target on Redfin from $20.50 to $22.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $85,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,101.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,850 shares of company stock worth $1,098,188. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

RDFN traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $20.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,618. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

