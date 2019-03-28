Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 7,500 ($98.00) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.50% from the company’s previous close.
RB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,100 ($66.64) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,300 ($95.39) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,093.53 ($92.69).
Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,383 ($83.41) on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,255 ($68.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion and a PE ratio of 20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.
