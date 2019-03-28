Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 7,500 ($98.00) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.50% from the company’s previous close.

RB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,100 ($66.64) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,300 ($95.39) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,093.53 ($92.69).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,383 ($83.41) on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,255 ($68.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion and a PE ratio of 20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49.

In other news, insider Elane Stock purchased 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,233 ($81.45) per share, with a total value of £115,933.80 ($151,488.04). Also, insider Andrew R. J. Bonfield purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,760 ($75.26) per share, with a total value of £4,608 ($6,021.17).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.