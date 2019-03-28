Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.97) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.94). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 746.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($4.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.79) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $84.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 3.17. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12.

In other news, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $365,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,527 shares of company stock worth $6,645,530. 31.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 859,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,233,000 after purchasing an additional 593,552 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 276.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 749,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,304,000 after acquiring an additional 550,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,101,000 after acquiring an additional 509,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,187,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,101,000 after buying an additional 509,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,928,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,663,000 after buying an additional 424,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; and for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease.

