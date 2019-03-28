Reading International, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (RDI)

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Reading International in a research note issued on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Reading International’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Reading International alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RDI. BidaskClub upgraded Reading International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reading International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Reading International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of RDI stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $370.62 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.28. Reading International has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $16.98.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. Reading International had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 13,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Reading International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,166,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after buying an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Reading International by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 46,670 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Reading International in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Reading International by 448.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Devasis Ghose sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $566,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Cotter sold 13,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $224,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,495 shares of company stock worth $1,881,790 in the last ninety days. 26.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Theatrical Motion Picture Exhibition (Cinema Exhibition) and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.