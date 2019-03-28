Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,174 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (JHMF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMF. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 3,787.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 19,432 shares in the last quarter.

JHMF opened at $34.76 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $38.69.

