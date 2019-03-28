Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 10,915 Shares of Radiant Logistics Inc (RLGT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,915 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of Radiant Logistics worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 183.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,565 shares in the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radiant Logistics stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Radiant Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $6.48.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $260.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.02 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Radiant Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radiant Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

