Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $526,000 Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Wender sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $796,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 28,800 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $2,269,152.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,187.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,397 shares of company stock valued at $15,593,408 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $77.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 7.85. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $39.07 and a 52 week high of $81.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $2.20. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 45.64%. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

