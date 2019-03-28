Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (MSL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,744 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MidSouth Bancorp were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MidSouth Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in MidSouth Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 631,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MidSouth Bancorp by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in MidSouth Bancorp by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MidSouth Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded MidSouth Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. FIG Partners upgraded MidSouth Bancorp from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MidSouth Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded MidSouth Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MidSouth Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

MSL opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $185.53 million, a PE ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $16.15.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 million. MidSouth Bancorp had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. MidSouth Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.81%.

MidSouth Bancorp Profile

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposits; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate.

