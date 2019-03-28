Raymond James & Associates Invests $1.57 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 71,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 142,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Fis Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,614,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,686,000.

IVLU opened at $23.76 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $27.29.

