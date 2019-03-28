Raymond James & Associates Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 406.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,942 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,003,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,951,000 after buying an additional 312,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $830,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,720.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.62. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

