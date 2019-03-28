Raymond James & Associates Acquires 78,135 Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NIQ)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) by 191.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,135 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,624,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 202,875 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 39,420 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NIQ opened at $13.03 on Thursday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $13.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

