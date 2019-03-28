Ranger Energy Services Inc (RNGR) CFO Purchases $27,520.00 in Stock

Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) CFO John Brandon Blossman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Brandon Blossman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, John Brandon Blossman bought 3,000 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $22,800.00.

Shares of RNGR stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.77. 1,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,868. The company has a market capitalization of $104.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 3.41. Ranger Energy Services Inc has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNGR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 781,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 621,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,407 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 61.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 876,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 335,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 256,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares in the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Well Services and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support srevices, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

