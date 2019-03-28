Randgold Resources (GOLD) Shares Gap Down to $14.25

Shares of Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOLD) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.55, but opened at $14.25. Randgold Resources shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 15916588 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOLD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Randgold Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Randgold Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Raymond James set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Randgold Resources and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Randgold Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Randgold Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Randgold Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.47.

The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of -0.23.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Randgold Resources had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Randgold Resources Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Randgold Resources by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,658,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,518 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Randgold Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,298,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Randgold Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,438,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Randgold Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Randgold Resources by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Randgold Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits. Its projects include the following: Loulo-Gounkoto complex, Morila gold mine, Tongon gold mine, Kibali gold mine, and Massawa. The company was founded in August 1995 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

