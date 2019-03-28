Radian Group Inc (RDN) Stake Decreased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 76.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59,803 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 69,326 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Radian Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Radian Group by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,003,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,785,000 after buying an additional 817,362 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 578,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,471,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 36,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $20.58 on Thursday. Radian Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.60% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

RDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

